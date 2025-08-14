Bodycam shows lotto winner’s arrest day after collecting $167-million prize

Send this page to someone via email

Newly-released body camera footage taken from a Florida police officer shows a Kentucky man being arrested for allegedly kicking an investigator in the face during a physical altercation, hours after he collected over US$150 million in lottery winnings.

On April 28, James Shannon Farthing, 50, won the lottery’s $167.3-million jackpot prize, which he said he would be splitting with his mother, Linda Grizzle.

The winnings were the largest ever in Kentucky’s history.

The day after taking home the jackpot, Shannon Farthing and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, were arrested at the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla., in April, according to court documents obtained by USA Today.

Farthing is accused of punching a fellow resort guest during an argument. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was trying to break up the fight when Farthing kicked him in the face.

The footage shows Farthing kicking an officer and initially cooperating with officers during his arrest before attempting to run away and being tackled to the ground.

USA Today also reported that Fightmaster was trying to fight other guests on the premises.

James Farthing won a record-breaking Powerball jackpot only to be arrested days later at a Florida resort for allegedly kicking a police officer in the face during a bar fight. Newly released bodycam footage shows the intense interaction. pic.twitter.com/dCxqPTdGUc — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) August 13, 2025

“She appeared very intoxicated and was yelling, screaming and making incoherent statements,” the affidavit said, according to the U.S outlet.

Farthing, it continued, is charged with one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanour counts of battery and resisting an officer, according to court records.

His girlfriend is being charged with one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct.