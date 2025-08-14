Menu

Trending

Bodycam shows lotto winner’s arrest day after collecting $167-million prize

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
Linda Grizzle and her son, James Shannon Farthing, both of Georgetown are splitting their lottery winnings after taking home the jackpot on Monday, April 28, 2025 in Kentucky. View image in full screen
Linda Grizzle and her son, James Shannon Farthing, both of Georgetown are splitting their lottery winnings after taking home the jackpot on Monday, April 28, 2025 in Kentucky. Powerball
Newly-released body camera footage taken from a Florida police officer shows a Kentucky man being arrested for allegedly kicking an investigator in the face during a physical altercation, hours after he collected over US$150 million in lottery winnings.

On April 28, James Shannon Farthing, 50, won the lottery’s $167.3-million jackpot prize, which he said he would be splitting with his mother, Linda Grizzle.

The winnings were the largest ever in Kentucky’s history.

The day after taking home the jackpot, Shannon Farthing and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, were arrested at the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla., in April, according to court documents obtained by USA Today.

Farthing is accused of punching a fellow resort guest during an argument. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was trying to break up the fight when Farthing kicked him in the face.

The footage shows Farthing kicking an officer and initially cooperating with officers during his arrest before attempting to run away and being tackled to the ground.

USA Today also reported that Fightmaster was trying to fight other guests on the premises.

“She appeared very intoxicated and was yelling, screaming and making incoherent statements,” the affidavit said, according to the U.S outlet.

Farthing, it continued, is charged with one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanour counts of battery and resisting an officer, according to court records.

His girlfriend is being charged with one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct.

