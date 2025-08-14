85-year-old Ontario man arrested after dog hit with cane: police

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County have arrested and charged an 85-year-old man after reports he attacked a dog and their owners with a cane.

On Wednesday, July 2, OPP responded to a report of an assault in the municipality of Bluewater.

OPP say they learned that a man had assaulted a dog with a cane and attempted to assault the dog’s owner.

An 85-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused was processed and later released with a court date scheduled at the Ontario court of justice in Goderich at a later date.