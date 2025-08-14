Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

85-year-old Ontario man arrested after dog hit with cane: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 10:49 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County have arrested and charged an 85-year-old man after reports he attacked a dog and their owners with a cane.

On Wednesday, July 2, OPP responded to a report of an assault in the municipality of Bluewater.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OPP say they learned that a man had assaulted a dog with a cane and attempted to assault the dog’s owner.

Trending Now

An 85-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused was processed and later released with a court date scheduled at the Ontario court of justice in Goderich at a later date.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices