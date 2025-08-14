Mississauga gets injunction against plaza owners in ‘disturbances’ crackdown

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Mississauga has obtained an injunction against the owners of a plaza it says has been home to multiple “disturbances” for two years.

The city said in a notice Wednesday that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted its request for the court orders against the owners of Ridgeway Plaza, near Ridgeway Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, to crack down on “nuisance gatherings.”

Mississauga said in the notice that for two years, it has received several complaints, including large gatherings of more than 3,000 people, loud music and sound, parking lot and street racing, fights, and the use of illegal fireworks.

“The local City Councillors, the Mayor, and City staff, along with Peel Police have tried to work with the condominium corporation owners. To date, there has been no co-operation,” it said.

“The City is not targeting any specific groups or individuals; but rather is focused on ensuring public safety and reducing community disturbances.”

View image in full screen Restriction signs are posted at Ridgeway Plaza in Mississauga on Aug. 14, 2025. The City of Mississauga has obtained an injunction against the owners of a plaza it says has been home to multiple “disturbances” for two years. Megan King/Global News

Yehudi Hendler of Y.L. Hendler Ltd., the property management company contracted by the condominium corporation owners, told Global News in an email Thursday: “We have no comment regarding the management of the plaza.”

According to the city, Platinum and Odyssey drives will be blocked at both ends as of Wednesday, and signage will be installed to inform people visiting the plaza about the new rules and the injunction.

Peel Regional Police will also be enforcing the order.

“Officers will be on-site to address any issues and, if necessary, may close the plaza, restrict surrounding streets, and remove individuals who refuse to comply with lawful orders. It’s important to note that non-compliance may result in arrest,” the force said in a post on X.

“Public safety remains our top priority.”

Part of the reason the city said it pursued the injunction was to prevent “planned unsanctioned events” that may disrupt order and safety.

Those events are Pakistan Independence Day on Aug. 13 and 14, and Afghanistan Independence Day on Aug. 19. The injunction will be in place until 2 a.m. Aug. 15, and from noon on Aug. 19 until 2 a.m. on Aug. 20, subject to variation by court order.

“The City hopes that the condominium corporations named in the injunction orders will abide by their terms and work to prevent and/or manage any further nuisance gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza,” the city said.

“The City’s goal is to make the plaza safe and enjoyable for all who visit and ensure the land and residents of the surrounding community are safe and respected.”