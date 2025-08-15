Simply Delicious Recipe: Salmon with peaches, black bean, and corn salsa

Menu

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares salmon with Ontario peaches, black bean, and corn salsa.

Ingredients 

½ cup (125 mL) drained canned corn

½ cup (125 mL) diced peaches

½ cup (125 mL) rinsed and drained canned black beans

¼ cup (60 mL) diced sweet red peppers

¼ cup (60 mL) diced sweet onions

¼ cup (60 mL) chopped fresh coriander or parsley

1 Tbsp (15 mL) fresh lime or lemon juice

1 tsp (5 mL) liquid honey

1 tsp (5 mL) minced garlic

1½ skin-on salmon fillets (about 6 oz/175 g each)

Instructions

To make the salsa: In a nonstick skillet sprayed with cooking spray, cook the corn on medium-high heat for 8 minutes or just until the corn is dry and beginning to brown. Place it in a serving dish. Stir in the remaining salsa ingredients.

Either on a barbecue or in a nonstick grill pan sprayed with cooking spray, grill the salmon on medium-high heat for 5 minutes per side or just until medium done (10 minutes per inch/2.5 cm of fish thickness). Serve the salsa overtop of the fish.

