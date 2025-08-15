Simply Delicious Recipe: Salmon with peaches, black bean, and corn salsa

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares salmon with Ontario peaches, black bean, and corn salsa.
Ingredients
½ cup (125 mL) drained canned corn
½ cup (125 mL) diced peaches
½ cup (125 mL) rinsed and drained canned black beans
¼ cup (60 mL) diced sweet red peppers
¼ cup (60 mL) diced sweet onions
¼ cup (60 mL) chopped fresh coriander or parsley
1 Tbsp (15 mL) fresh lime or lemon juice
1 tsp (5 mL) liquid honey
1 tsp (5 mL) minced garlic
1½ skin-on salmon fillets (about 6 oz/175 g each)
Instructions
To make the salsa: In a nonstick skillet sprayed with cooking spray, cook the corn on medium-high heat for 8 minutes or just until the corn is dry and beginning to brown. Place it in a serving dish. Stir in the remaining salsa ingredients.
Either on a barbecue or in a nonstick grill pan sprayed with cooking spray, grill the salmon on medium-high heat for 5 minutes per side or just until medium done (10 minutes per inch/2.5 cm of fish thickness). Serve the salsa overtop of the fish.
