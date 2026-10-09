Simply Delicious Thanksgiving Edition with Chef Paul from Royal York Hotel

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Paul Shewchuck from the Fairmont Royal York, as he prepares two delicious recipes just in time for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Recipe 1: Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan and Black Truffle

Olive oil – 2 bottles

Brussels sprouts – 6 lbs

Garlic – 4 cloves

Salt & pepper

Butter – 2 tbsp

Parmigiano Reggiano – 2 x 6-inch pieces

Black truffle – 2

Good-quality olive oil – 2 bottles

Instructions:

Prepare the Brussels sprouts:

Trim the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half lengthwise.

Caramelize:

Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Place the Brussels sprouts cut-side down in the hot oil. Cook until deeply caramelized and golden brown.

Story continues below advertisement

Finish cooking:

Flip the Brussels sprouts and cook for another 1–2 minutes.

Deglaze:

Add the white wine and butter to the pan. Season with salt and black pepper. Continue cooking until the liquid reduces and the Brussels sprouts are beautifully glazed.

Plate:

Layer the glazed Brussels sprouts in a serving dish.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Garnish:

Finish with freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano and finely grated black truffle using a Microplane.

Recipe 2: Butternut Squash and Roasted Pear Bisque

Mirepoix & Soup Base

Yellow onion – 2

Carrots – 2

Celery – 2 stalks

Garlic – 4 cloves

Olive oil – 4 tbsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Roasted Squash & Pears

Butternut squash – 2 medium

Pears – 4

Olive oil – 2 tbsp

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

Liquid & Seasoning

Vegetable stock – 8 cups

Ground cinnamon – 1 tsp

Ground nutmeg – ½ tsp

Fresh thyme – 1 tsp

Heavy cream – 1 cup

Salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Maple syrup – 2 tbsp

Pumpkin seeds – enough for garnish

Instructions

Roast the Squash and Pears

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Story continues below advertisement

Place the butternut squash and pears on a baking sheet. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast for 25–30 minutes, turning once halfway through, until tender and caramelized around the edges.

Prepare the Mirepoix

While the squash and pears are roasting, heat the olive oil and butter in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat.

Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic. Season lightly with salt and cook for 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened.

Add the Aromatics

Add the cinnamon, nutmeg and thyme. Cook for 30–60 seconds, stirring constantly, until fragrant.

Add the Roasted Squash and Pears

Add the roasted squash and pears to the pot. Pour in the vegetable stock and bring to a gentle simmer.

Cook for 10–15 minutes, allowing the roasted vegetables and mirepoix to fully meld.

Blend Until Smooth

Carefully blend the soup using an immersion blender or countertop blender until completely smooth.

Story continues below advertisement

For an especially refined bisque, pass the soup through a fine-mesh strainer after blending.

Finish the Bisque

Return the soup to low heat and stir in the heavy cream.

Add maple syrup to taste, then adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper and additional nutmeg as desired.

If the bisque is too thick, add a little additional vegetable stock until you reach the desired consistency.

Serve

Ladle the bisque into warm bowls and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds. Serves four to six people.