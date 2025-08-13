SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Canada

Chance of rain in Kawartha Lakes as crews fight 3 active wildfires

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 9:34 am
1 min read
3 active wildfires burning in Kawartha Lakes as crews battle dry conditions
3 active wildfires burning in Kawartha Lakes as crews battle dry conditions
WATCH: 3 active wildfires burning in Kawartha Lakes as crews battle dry conditions
Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of rain for Kawartha Lakes Wednesday morning as emergency crews continue to fight three active wildfires in the region.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada is forecasting mainly clouding skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. The skies will clear this afternoon, the agency added, and temperatures will reach a high of 28 degrees.

Ontario’s forest fire info map currently shows three active wildfires blazing in the region, with the forest fire danger ratings listed as low.

Of the three fires, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Tuesday the largest fire, OFR 1, had consumed approximately 33.5 hectares of forest near Burnt River. Meanwhile, the Haliburton 18 fire burned through 27 hectares of forest, it added.

The third fire, the Kirkfield fire, had consumed five hectares and began on Aug. 11.

Click to play video: 'Kawartha Lakes forest fires ‘not under control’ amid dry conditions'
Kawartha Lakes forest fires ‘not under control’ amid dry conditions
There were no evacuation orders in place, but residents were being asked to remain alert.

“There is a total fire ban in effect across the city of Kawartha Lakes and we will be policing that,” Mayor Doug Elmslie said Tuesday.

“If you see smoke, report it immediately to Kawartha Lake’s fire rescue.”

— with files from Prisha Dev

