Out-of-control wildfire in Halifax business park reduces in size as crews battle blaze

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources says firefighters are back at the site of a large wildfire in the Halifax area on Wednesday morning and that it has reduced in size.

There are 30 NSDNR firefighters, along with six Halifax Fire firefighters, battling the wildfire in the wooded area of Susies Lake of the Bayers Lake Business Park since sunrise.

“We have short window of favourable foggy, misty conditions for ground crews,” NSDNR said on X.

As of an update just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, NSDNR said the estimated size of the wildfire has reduced to about 15 hectares from its original size of about 25 to 30 hectares.

They also noted the wildfire is still out of control so the sizing could change.

NSDNR said there are still no aircrafts being used to battle the wildfire due to fog but that helicopters are on standby waiting for the fog to lift. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the area.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Wildfire smoke can be seen near Susies Lake in Halifax. Submitted / Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality said Tuesday night the Susies Lake wildfire is out of control but that progress was being made and that the fire was not expected to grow larger overnight. Some crews remained at the site for fire suppression and assessment.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“People are asked to avoid unnecessary travel into the Bayers Lake area, until advised otherwise, as reducing traffic congestion will help emergency crews respond to the fire,” the municipality said.

Evacuations were ordered for several businesses in the Bayers Lake Business Park on Tuesday afternoon. The area runs adjacent to a wooded area and was feeling the impact of the wildfire. However, local residents in homes were not told to evacuate.

A special air quality statement remains in place for the Halifax area as of Wednesday morning. It warns that smoke from nearby wildfires is reducing local air quality.

Story continues below advertisement