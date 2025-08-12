Evacuations ordered around Halifax business park as wildfire nears

Send this page to someone via email

Several business in Halifax’s Bayers Lake Business Park were being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a wildfire blazing nearby.

The Bayers Lake Business Park, which runs adjacent to a wooded area, was feeling the impact of the blaze Tuesday afternoon; the flames around Susie Lake Crescent could be seen from as far away as west-end Halifax, with smoke travelling all the way into West Bedford.

“Department of Natural Resources is responding to wildfire in the Susies Lake area of Halifax. Halifax Regional Municipality is managing evacuation of commercial building on Dugger McNeil Drive,” the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“DNR helicopter and four 802 planes from New Brunswick are en route. Size not yet known. People are asked to avoid the area. Next update this afternoon or evening.”

Nova Scotia Health also ordered the evacuation of its outpatient centre. The Department of Emergency Management told drivers to stay clear of the area in an alert Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy smoke could be seen behind the Kent Building Supplies store, which was evacuated along with other neighbouring businesses.

Environment Canada said air quality was deteriorating nearby.

“Local smoke concentrations will vary with small changes to wind speed or direction. People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” it said.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”

More to come.