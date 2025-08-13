Menu

Atlantic Canada sees more sweltering temperatures, relief expected in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 6:22 am
Vulnerable New Brunswickers face greater risks in extreme heat
WATCH: Vulnerable New Brunswickers face greater risks in extreme heat.
Extreme heat is expected to ease in many parts of Canada today, while the Atlantic provinces continue to bear the brunt of a multi-day heat wave.

Relief is expected in southern and eastern Ontario, but Environment Canada says temperatures are still above average for this time of year, with forecasted highs in the low 30s.

The national weather agency says conditions will begin to improve today in many parts of Quebec, with more seasonal daytime highs and lower humidity expected by Thursday.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will continue to see daytime highs reaching the mid to high 30s, with humidity making it feel closer to 40.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Environment Canada says extreme heat with humidex values in the 40s is expected to continue until Thursday, with some areas remaining warn enough to warrant a heat warning until Friday.

The national weather agency advises people to limit the amount of time they spend outside, to drink water and to watch for early signs of heat exhaustion.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

