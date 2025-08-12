Pirate Pak Day: Okanagan camper prepares for Zajac Ranch Camp for Children

Send this page to someone via email

Being on a stroll outdoors is one of Gillian Rezanson’s favourite things.

The Vernon, B.C., woman is taking a midday wlk with her service dog, Shamrock, and her personal support worker, Aleisha MacLeod, before a much-deserved coffee break. There, they can discuss their annual trip to Zajac Ranch for Children in Mission, B.C.

“You get to be with people who understand and get it. Our community is great that way, too, but you get to interact with other people and campers. That is really exciting,” said MacLeod.

Rezanson is on the spectrum and uses a program on an iPad that communicates for her, with a British accent. She also speaks some sign language.

The camp gives children and young adults with disabilities and medical conditions the ultimate camp experience.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Having people recognize Gillian and checking that all of your needs are met, that was pretty cool,” said MacLeod.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 Woman paddling 365 kilometres for Autism awareness

The ranch sits on a 44-acre property at Stave Lake with a 24-hour medical centre and is fully accessible for the 400 campers that come every year.

“It’s a really special place,” said Zajac Ranch for Children president, Carmen Zajac.

“It’s very different from most camps, and often campers will be coming to camp for the first time and perhaps even leaving home for the first time.”

Zajac Ranch is the beneficiary of White Spot’s Pirate Pak Day, where adults get to be kids again, and $2 of every meal is donated to a nonprofit to help offset the $800,000 annual operating fees.

The fees are high because of the need for a high number of support care workers in relation to the campers to make sure everyone has a safe camp experience.

Story continues below advertisement

“People really look forward to the Pirate Pak Day,” said Zajac. “They can raise over $100,000 in that one day, so it’s truly impactful.”

As adults prepare to set sail on a nostalgic meal adventure on Wednesday, Rezanson and MacLeod are getting ready to pack their bags for Zajac Ranch for Children.