Police chiefs throw their weight behind Liberals’ border and crime bill

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s “top cops” are calling on Parliament to quickly pass the federal Liberal government’s package of reforms to the Criminal Code, aimed at stiffening border security and expanding police powers.

Police chiefs from across the country wrapped their four-day annual summit in Victoria on Tuesday, where they threw full support behind Prime Minister Mark Carney’s proposed Bill C-2.

Association of Chiefs of Police president Thomas Carrique told reporters that Canadian police are dealing with modern and international threats with “tools and authorities built for a different era, guided by outdated and inadequate legislation.”

3:02 ‘Canada must be secure’: New border bill gives new powers to CBSA officers, police, postal workers, Health Canada

“It’s a public safety imperative. Geopolitical instability fuels transnational organized crime, whether it’s human smuggling as well as illicit exportation and importation of drugs, precursors, and firearms,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Organized crime groups are taking advantage of systematic blind spots, outdated statutes, and digital platforms to victimize Canadians. And when these gaps go unaddressed, it is police who are left to manage the consequences.”

Bill C-2, also known as the Strong Borders Act, proposes sweeping changes to Canada’s immigration system, tightening timelines for migrants to make asylum applications and giving the government the power to suspend new applications and the processing of existing claims.

The bill would also remove barriers that prevent police from searching mail to advance a criminal investigation, where authorized to do so under the law, and expand Canada Post’s inspection authority to open mail.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The legislation would also make it easier for authorities to access information about internet subscribers, enable the health minister to more rapidly control precursor chemicals that can be used to produce illicit drugs and introduce new restrictions on large cash transactions.

And ports of entry, transporters and warehouse operators will be required to allow Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials to conduct export inspections, matching existing requirements for import inspections.

1:34 Coalition of civil society organizations call for government to scrap Bill C-2

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association joined 39 other organizations in July calling on Ottawa to withdraw the legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Bill’s privacy eroding elements include a power to demand revealing information without independent authorization from any service provider, could pave the way to expanded international information-sharing agreements, and will empower the government to significantly expand the amount of data police and security agencies can access by compelling digital services to redesign their services,” the coalition said.

The coalition says the legislation would allow public officials including police, CSIS and others to demand information from companies without judicial oversight and little proof.

“The government argues this information is innocuous and only includes general details about the nature of the services a company is providing. But in practice law enforcement officials will be able to extract highly revealing information about people with these demands, including whether they’ve purchased something at any company, interacted with any website, or stayed at any hotel,” the group said.

Carrique downplayed those critiques on Tuesday.

“Police are not asking for nor will C-2 provide us with any authorities that we didn’t have in a pre-digital world. So we are simply looking to ensure that we have legislation that aligns with technology today, so we can legally with judicial authorization require electronic evidence that has gone beyond our reach right now,” he said.

0:25 Anandasangaree introduces bill aimed at tightening border security, immigration system

He further argued that police looking for fentanyl precursor chemicals and 3D printed gun parts are currently handcuffed by legal loopholes that prevent them from getting judicial authorization to search and seize mail sent through Canada Post.

Story continues below advertisement

Police chiefs Tuesday also called on Ottawa to go further with changes to the bail system.

The association said it wants to see the Criminal Code changed to allow for the prolonged detention of chronic offenders who repeatedly commit petty crimes, in addition to similar changes for violent offenders.

Outgoing Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said officers are frustrated with repeatedly arresting the same people only to see them released on conditions to offend again while on bail.

“What we’re really asking for here is the criminal justice system needs to be strengthened, there must be consequences and a deterrence for those that are carrying out criminal activity every single day,” he said.

“And that’s the confidence that we want to give to every citizen, and they deserve that.”

In that message, the chiefs have added their voices to a growing chorus that includes B.C.’s own premier and attorney general, along with provincial and federal opposition politicians and numerous mayors.

The earliest changes to the Criminal Code could come is the fall legislative sitting.