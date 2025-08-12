New Brunswick wildfires: Irishtown residents on ‘pins and needles’ as blaze persists

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Irishtown, N.B,. say they have never seen anything like conditions they have experienced this summer.

As a wildfire burns threateningly, they are faced with intense heat and smoke-filled air.

The persistent heat has forced Chantelle Buote to close her outdoor coffee shop in Lakeville.

“This is by far the warmest summer. I also have a river in the back behind me here and the water is the lowest I’ve ever seen it,” she said on Tuesday as a wildfire continues to burn out of control near the area.

She’s had her bags packed in case of an evacuation order since Sunday.

Buote had plans to open a campground this summer but was forced to put them on hold even before the province asked New Brunswickers to keep out of the woods over the weekend due to ongoing fire issues.

“It’s been so hot and dry that I was about to open but I realized that it was dangerous, like you can’t have fires and it’s dangerous having people camping in the woods,” Buote said.

On Tuesday, the province said there were 11 active fires across New Brunswick, with two being out of control including the one near Irishtown.

On Monday, government officials said they had warned residents of Irishtown and several area communities to be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

Buote also sells some baked goods at a roadside farm stand run by Erica Bulmer. The stand also doubles as a gathering point for locals in the tight-knit community.

Bulmer, says the wildfire has left area residents on edge, as they are forced to be ready to flee their homes at a moment’s notice.

“It’s quiet. Everyone’s on pins and needles, ready to go, kind of holding their breath.” she explained.

“We’re a pretty tough and resilient group of people but we’ve never seen anything like this here.”

Bulmer’s car is packed with the essentials, but she doesn’t want to think about potentially losing the home that’s been in her family for four generations.

Maple Hills Mayor Erica Warren’s phone is ringing off the hook as she operates out of a comfort centre in the community, which allows locals to escape the heat.

Provincial officials said Monday that there were 1,500 people who could be forced to flee the area if things take a turn for the worse.

But Warren’s hopes have been raised by the fact that the size of the fire has headed in the right direction, going from 54 hectares on Monday to 45 hectares on Tuesday.

“It’s encouraging that they’ve gotten it under control enough that they can see the damage and that’s a good sign that they’re in a position where it’s a closer sign than earlier,” Warren said.

The wildfire is still considered out of control and residents in Irishtown, Tankville, Evangeline and Lakeville areas should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.