DNA links suspect to string of south Winnipeg break-ins: police

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a suspect connected to a string of break-ins and thefts in Windsor Park and South St. Vital with the help of DNA evidence.

A 33-year-old man was arrested after an investigation into a series of incidents in March at apartment buildings in south Winnipeg.

Police said a DNA sample was collected at one of the scenes, which matched the profile of the suspect — who had been previously convicted of another offence — in the National DNA Data Bank.

The man was arrested on Monday on Kennedy Street, and police seized a pocket knife when he was taken into custody.

He now faces charges of possessing a weapon, breach of recognizance and four counts of breaking and entering.