Crime

DNA links suspect to string of south Winnipeg break-ins: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 2:39 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police say they've arrested a suspect connected to a string of break-ins and thefts in Windsor Park and South St. Vital with the help of DNA evidence.

A 33-year-old man was arrested after an investigation into a series of incidents in March at apartment buildings in south Winnipeg.

Police said a DNA sample was collected at one of the scenes, which matched the profile of the suspect — who had been previously convicted of another offence — in the National DNA Data Bank.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man was arrested on Monday on Kennedy Street, and police seized a pocket knife when he was taken into custody.

He now faces charges of possessing a weapon, breach of recognizance and four counts of breaking and entering.

