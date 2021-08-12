Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
DNA
August 12 2021 6:31pm
01:51

DNA solves 26-year-old mystery, identifies Winnipeg man killed by train in Regina in 1995

Thanks to some advanced DNA technology, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has identified the man who was hit by a train in Regina more than 26 years ago.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.