Burn bans issued across several municipalities in southern Ontario

Several municipalities across southern Ontario have issued burn bans, or total fire bans as wildfires continue to rage across the country and a heat warning persists.

On Monday, Aurora and Newmarket issued a total fire ban “effective immediately” and said the ban is necessary “given the hot and dry conditions which can cause fire to spread fast.”

Burning of any kind is not permitted while the fire ban is active. Residents are still allowed to barbeque.

“Given the current weather conditions and the lack of significant rain, we need to take precautions to prevent large fires and protect the health, safety and air quality of our communities,” says central York Fire Services fire chief Rocco Volpe.

The City of St. Catharines has also implemented a ban on all open-air burning until further noticed do to a long stretch of dry weather conditions.

“With Natural Resources Canada warning the risk of wildfires in southern Ontario is now categorized as “extreme”, Fire Chief Dave Upper has issued the ban effective immediately,” the city said,

They added the order also include prohibiting cooking fires, fireworks, sparklers and any other types of outdoor burning.

People who do not comply with the ban will be charged under the Ontario Fire Code and could face fines up to $50,000.

Meanwhile, Pickering, Georgina and Richmond Hill have all issued similar bans.

Ontario has been under another heat warning as temperatures soar into the high 30s and low 40s with the humidex. There is some rain in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday but clear skies are forecast for the remainder of the week.

Water bombers, firefighters battle wildfire in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The city of Kawartha Lakes said fire crews have battled what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

Officials said about 27 hectares or a little more than one-quarter of a square kilometre of forest is still burning as of Monday.

They said the Ministry of Natural Resources has deployed seven fire crews to battle the blaze, which began on Friday. Crews are making progress but hot and dry conditions persist, and the potential for wind could worsen the situation.

The fire is burning in a heavily wooded area where ice storm damage left hazardous terrain, making hose deployment challenging.

No evacuations have been ordered but the city is urging residents and visitors to avoid the fire area, and closed off County Road 49 between County Road 121 and Bury’s Green Road.

A total fire ban remains in effect across Kawartha Lakes.

— With files from The Canadian Press