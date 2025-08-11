SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Water bombers, firefighters battle wildfire in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more than one-quarter of a square kilometre of forest is still burning in the community northeast of Toronto as of Monday.

They say the Ministry of Natural Resources has deployed seven fire crews to battle the blaze, which began on Friday.

Officials say city firefighters, the Trent Lakes Fire Service and additional resources from North Bay crews were deployed to assist and aerial water bombers also targeted the most active fire zones on Sunday.

The city says crews are making progress but hot and dry conditions persist, and the potential for wind could worsen the situation.

It says the fire is burning in a heavily wooded area where ice storm damage left hazardous terrain, making hose deployment challenging.

No evacuations have been ordered but the city is urging residents and visitors to avoid the fire area, and closed off County Road 49 between County Road 121 and Bury’s Green Road.

A total fire ban remains in effect across Kawartha Lakes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

