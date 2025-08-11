Menu

Canada

Ontario Teachers’ earns 2.1% net return for first half of 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2025 11:33 am
1 min read
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board says it earned a six-month net return of 2.1 per cent for the first half of 2025.

The fund’s 12-month net return was 7.1 per cent.

The pension fund manager says net assets totalled $269.6 billion at June 30.

Ontario Teachers’ chief executive Jo Taylor says the total fund return was predominantly driven by its investments in public assets, particularly gold.

Taylor says the fund’s private assets were generally flat to negative in the period reflecting a challenging environment.

Ontario Teachers’ manages investments for 343,000 working members and pensioners.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

