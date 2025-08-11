Ontario health unit urges residents to ‘avoid handling bats’ given exposure spike

Peterborough Public Health unit is urging residents to “avoid handling” bats after a “noticeable” spike in bat-related exposures this summer.
The health unit, which has officially merged with Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, issued the notice on Friday.
“Attempting to capture a bat indoors can increase your chances of being bitten or scratched, which raises the risk of being exposed to the rabies virus,” PPH said.
It noted if there was no direct contact with a bat, such as not touching it or having the bat land on a person, then the risk of rabies is extremely low.
Rabies is a viral disease that spreads through saliva of infected animals, most commonly in bats.
The public health unit warns that if a person discovers a bat indoors to not touch or attempt to capture it. They suggest confining the bat to a room, turning off the lights and opening a window to allow it to fly out on its down.
If that doesn’t work, they suggest calling pest control.
If a person is bitten, scratched or touched by a bat it’s suggest they wash the affected area thorough with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available. Then, contact a health care professional or call the local health unit.
They said if anyone finds a dead bat to call the local health unit.
“Rabies is preventable with timely treatment, but once symptoms appear, it is fatal,” the health unit warned.
