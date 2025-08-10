Menu

PHOTOS: Rainbow flags and politics on display at Montreal Pride parade

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2025 6:01 pm
Participants pull a rainbow flag along a street during the Pride parade in Montreal, Sunday, August 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Participants pull a rainbow flag along a street during the Pride parade in Montreal, Sunday, August 10, 2025. Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press
Downtown Montreal was awash with rainbow flags as thousands of LGBTQ+ community members and their supporters took to the streets for the annual Pride parade.

Cheering crowds lined the streets as activists, politicians and brightly costumed performers danced and cheered as the march stretched over more than two kilometres.

Gregg Blachford, a member of LGBTQ seniors group Gay and Grey, says the event for him is all about good energy and fun for people of different ages.

The mood was upbeat despite controversies in recent days that threatened to overshadow the event.

The marchers included members of Jewish LGBTQ+ group Ga’ava, which was briefly banned from attending over comments its president made about pro-Palestinian groups.

Organizer Fierté Montréal reversed the ban last week and reaffirmed that “all communities” were welcome to participate in the events for the 11-day festival.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

