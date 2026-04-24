Nanaimo First Nation sends strongly worded letter to city over proposed development

A proposed development on Vancouver Island has encountered an issue with Indigenous treaty rights.
Nanaimo Forest Products owns a parcel of land near Nanaimo and the company wants to build an industrial park on one part of the property, with another section zoned as parkland.
However, the Snuneymuxw First Nation has sent a strongly worded letter to the City of Nanaimo, saying rezoning the land without consulting the First Nation is a breach of treaty rights — adding their voice to a loud chorus of opposition.
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“It’s not a threat of anti-economic development, but it is to open up a conversation about let’s do the right faith, the respectful way that recognizes our rights and we have to speak up on our rights and our treaty of 1854,” William Yoachim, a councillor with the Snuneymuxw First Nation, told Global News.
The issue has sparked intense opposition. Hundreds of people turned up at a public hearing recently to express their dislike.
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According to the Snuneymuxw First Nation, the site, known as the Cable Bay Forest, has significant archeological significance.
Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog was asked for comment, but he declined, saying the matter is still in the public hearing process.
City staff say the rezoning would fit with long-term community planning goals and meet a need for more industrial land.
The next opportunity for the public to be heard is April 30 and the Snuneymuxw First Nation said it is not ruling out legal action.
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