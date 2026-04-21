Group of B.C. First Nations wants recent treaties paused, says they weren’t consulted

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A group of B.C. First Nations are calling on members of the Legislative Assembly to pause legislation around Bills 20 and 21.

The Wei Wai Kum First Nation (WWK), Nine Allied Tribes (NAT) and Lax Kw’alaams Band (LKB) say that as the bills approach second reading and debate of the K’omoks (Bill 20) and Kitselas (Bill 21) First Nation treaties, politicians should carefully consider the broader public interest and pause the legislation until those issues are addressed.

The Nations say that the K’omoks treaty claims approximately 80 per cent of WWK territory, and the Kitselas treaty would affect more than 90 per cent of NAT and LKB, but neither Nation has been consulted or given consent for these treaties to proceed.

Leaders and members of the three nations were in Victoria and held a rally on Monday outside the legislature.

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“We are totally against the Kitselas treaty,” Mayor Garry Reece, Lax Kw’alaams First Nations, said on the steps of the legislature on Monday.

“There’s no doubt we support them getting a treaty, but when they reach into our territory, claim into our territory, we do not agree with that.”

Reece said there are major projects underway on the North Coast and they will not allow those projects to move forward if the government allows other nations to infringe on their territory.

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“I can’t stop my people if they want to put a roadblock up there,” he added. “That’s what my people want to do now because of this treaty.”

Reece said they will halt major projects if they have to, which includes the expansion of the Port of Prince Rupert and proposed LNG pipelines.

“They haven’t properly consulted with us,” he added.

“They need to pause this treaty.”

Chief Chris Roberts, Wei Wai Kum First Nations, said they are not against treaties.

“British Columbia does need treaties,” he said. “We’re not against the treaty process, but they have to be done properly. And there’s a fatal flaw with this treaty in that it doesn’t have a proper recognition of the overlap of the claims of the Comox First Nation.”

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B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Spencer Chandra Herbert, said they do need some time to reflect.

“I think we need to take a step back and look at the relationship between Nations and the province and have those conversations,” he said.

“We have been involved for many years now and I would expect them to continue so we can resolve some of the issues between the Nations.”

2:05 BC tables the K’ómoks Treaty Act

Some Nations say the only way forward is to pause the treaty process.

“It shouldn’t be a stretch to pause the Comox treaty process, and that’s what we’re here to ask,” Roberts said.

“For a 180-day period, we’re asking them to put the Standing Committee on Aboriginal Affairs back in place, because these are very complex matters, but they need a lot of minds at the table to make sure they can get them right.”

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Roberts said people are growing restless and are concerned for the future, adding that the relationship with the province is “disheartening” and “disappointing.”

Opposition Conservatives have been highly critical of the NDP’s handling of the Indigenous file, both through DRIPA (Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act) and the treaty process.

“What we do not support is an inequitable approach to how this government is going to apply rights without proper protocols in place,” Á’a:líya (A’aliya) Warbus, MLA for Chilliwack-Cultus Lake and the Official Opposition House Leader.

“This government is bypassing those and steamrolling ahead.”