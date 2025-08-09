Canada joins international partners condemning Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is joining international partners Saturday in panning Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City approved this week.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers from several countries including Canada, Australia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said they reject a decision taken by the Israeli security cabinet on Friday to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.

“It will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, and further risk the mass displacement of civilians,” the statement reads.

“The plans that the Government of Israel has announced risk violating international law.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The plans that the Government of Israel has announced risk violating international law."

Israel’s cabinet approved a plan Friday to take control of Gaza City, and the country’s Foreign Ministry said the plan is not to hold Palestinian territory long-term but rather to rout Hamas.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to intensify its 22-month war with Hamas has renewed international pressure pressing for an end to the conflict.

3:29 ‘There’s nothing left to occupy’: Palestinians condemn Netanyahu’s decision to take control of Gaza

The United Nations has called the move a dangerous escalation and warns it likely would require a large ground invasion and the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hamas-led militants triggered the war when they stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 people.

Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals but 50 remain inside Gaza. Israel believes around 20 of them to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters or civilians. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals.

Story continues below advertisement

0:46 Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City is ‘wrong,’ puts lives of hostages at ‘greater risk’: Carney

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss Israel’s plans for a new ground operation. A meeting planned for Saturday afternoon was postponed.

The UN Mission of Panama, which holds the council presidency this month, provided no details, but Saturday is the Jewish Sabbath and Israel is certain to want to speak at the meeting.

The foreign ministers urge efforts to bring the conflict to an end “through an immediate and permanent ceasefire.” That would enable humanitarian assistance to enter in ravaged area as famine is unfolding in Gaza.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

The statement said Hamas must release all hostages without further delay and must ensure they are humanely treated and not subject to cruelty and humiliation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic,” the statement adds, calling on Israel to amend a recently implemented registration system of international humanitarian organizations to make sure they can distribute aid.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a similar message, but stopped short of saying whether Canada would consider sanctions against Israel.

“We are working on multiple fronts to try to bring a level of stability to the region, then security, then peace to the region,” Carney told a news conference in Trenton, Ont.

— with files from The Associated Press