Cougar attacks mountain biker near Squamish

Conservation officers are urging people to avoid a backcountry area near Squamish, after a mountain biker was attacked on Thursday evening.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened around 6:30 p.m., as the man was biking in the Alpine Capone area along Brohm Ridge, near Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Officials say the cougar pursued the man and “made contact,” then followed him for another 20 minutes.

The man walked backward holding his bike, and eventually was able to get the big cat to disengage by throwing rocks at it.

He suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.

Earlier this summer, aggressive cougar activity led officials to close trails in Garibaldi park and in parts of Whistler-Blackcomb.

The Conservation Officer Service said it remained unclear if one of the cougars from those incidents was involved int he attack.

Anyone recreating in the backcountry is urged to take precautions including travelling in groups, making noise, leasing pets and carrying bear spray.