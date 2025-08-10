SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Pasta alla Vodka

By Chef Chanthy Yen Special to Global News
Posted August 10, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Pasta alla Vodka can be made with any type of pasta. View image in full screen
Pasta alla Vodka can be made with any type of pasta. AP Photo/Matthew Mead
Pasta alla Vodka at home

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Servings: 4-6 Persons

Ingredients:

¼ Cup EVOO

¼ Cup Tomato Paste

1 Cup Tomato Passata

1 Clove Garlic (Minced)

1 Whole Shallot (Minced)

1 tsp Calabrian Chili Oil

2 oz Vodka

1 Cup Cream

Taste Salt & Pepper

500 grams Fresh Pasta or 1 box of dried pasta

Garnish Parmigiano Reggiano or Grana Padano

Garnish Lemon & Herbs (Optional)

Instructions:

Prepare and measure all ingredients. Bring a large pot to a rolling boil and leave on high. Should you be using dried pasta, please follow the instructions and begin cooking.

In a separate large skillet, begin coating the pan with EVOO followed by garlic, shallot, and Calabrian chili. Let this cook for about 30 seconds until aromatic. Add tomato paste to break up the pulp then begin adding the passata and vodka, then let simmer. Add cream and season to taste, followed by the pasta.

Garnish with Parmigiano Reggiano, peppercorn, and lemon or herbs if you like a zesty punch.

