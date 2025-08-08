These heated socks are being recalled due to potential burns, blisters

Health Canada is warning Canadians that various Fieldsheer branded heated socks have been recalled over concerns the products could potentially cause blisters or burns.
The Merino wool-heated sock and Premium 2.0 Merino heated sock are affected, but so is a different version of the Premium 2.0 that is sold with a “differing mechanism for holding the battery unit.”
The second premium unit either uses a zipper or a slit for the battery.
The heated socks, the recall says, may cause burns and/or blisters on consumers’ feet through a possible combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure.
As of July 29, there have been 19 reports of incidents in Canada and one reported injury. The U.S. has also reported 10 incidents and one injury.
The recall was issued by Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies.
Fieldsheer says between August 2021 and June 2025 a total of 26,492 units of the affected socks were sold in Canada, with another 45,046 sold in the U.S.
Those who have purchased the socks are urged to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fieldsheer for a refund or replacement.
It added the included lithium-ion battery packs should be disposed of according to local municipal hazardous waste guidelines.
