Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought to Olympic Village assault that left man with ‘life-altering injuries’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
The bicycle and backpack of a man who was assaulted near Vancouver's Olympic Village on Saturday. View image in full screen
The bicycle and backpack of a man who was assaulted near Vancouver's Olympic Village on Saturday. Vancouver police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to an assault near the Olympic Village that left a man with “life-altering injuries.”

According to police, the victim called 911 just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, seeking an ambulance after he had been struck on the head.

Paramedics found the man with “significant injuries to his head and face” on a pedestrian and cycling path near the Hinge Park fenced dog area, police said.

The scene of a serious assault near Vancouver’s Olympic village around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. View image in full screen
The scene of a serious assault near Vancouver’s Olympic village around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. Vancouver police

Investigators believe the victim and suspect had “some form of interaction” prior to the assault.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, the victim’s condition is slow to improve, and his injuries will likely be life-altering,” Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said in a media release.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Although the victim was found alone after the assault, we believe there were park users nearby who may have seen or heard something but didn’t realize the seriousness of the incident at the time. We are asking those people to come forward.”

Police have released photos of the victim’s backpack and bike in the hopes a witness will recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices