Venture Academy’s statement on Global News’ investigation

Venture Academy declined Global News’ interview request and did not respond to detailed questions about its operations, staff, court cases involving the company, findings of government reports and allegations made by former Venture youth, employees, host parents, and parents, citing “reasons of confidentiality and privacy.”

In an email, Venture Academy spokesperson Karen Stevenson instructed reporters to accept a prior statement as the company’s response and wrote that “a large number of the premises underlying your questions are inaccurate.” However, when journalists asked the company to explain what specific aspects of the reporting were incorrect, the company did not respond.

After Venture declined Global’s interview request, reporters informed the company they would send questions via email at a later day. However, Stevenson provided Global News a statement dated June 26, 2025, prior to reporters sharing their findings. The comments included results from Venture Academy’s own survey but the company would not provide the data nor disclose its methodology or sample size.

Venture Academy’s full statement is below.

“For over two decades, Venture Academy has been a lifeline for youth and families in crisis, providing a level of care which distinguishes it from what is offered in traditional government-funded programs.

Many of the young people we support are in crisis, at risk and not receiving effective supports so desperately needed in a time of turmoil — we step in with a personalized approach and specialized care, bridging the gaps where government programs may not be adequate or available.

Founded in British Columbia, Venture Academy expanded to Ontario in 2009 and Alberta in 2015 to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, specialized youth and family services.

Today, we provide licensed residential care programs in Alberta and Ontario, offering comprehensive continuous support for those in need.

Both locations reinforce our commitment to safety, quality, and responsive care.

With a strong parental and family component, Venture Academy has supported nearly 2,000 youth and families from across Canada since inception.

Venture Academy goes beyond standard social services, offering tailored programs designed to meet the complex needs of the youth we serve. Our programs include:

30 Day Assessment and Intervention to enable crisis stabilization and 24-hour support and supervision in a safe environment.

Psycho-educational assessment option for youth in order to identify and understand the severity of any potential clinical diagnoses, learning disorders and other clinically pertinent issues making sure recommendations are implemented and they receive the right evidence-based support.

Mental health treatment and educational support including clinical counselling, individualized tutoring, health and recreation activities all in a safe and supportive environment.

In addition to meeting regulatory requirements, Venture Academy has played an active role in shaping them, helping to establish higher standards for youth care and residential treatment.

In an environment of ever-changing regulatory criteria, we’ve worked closely with government bodies to establish new licensing standards for residential addiction treatment, new licensing for a combination of day-treatment and overnight care, as well as licensing criteria for youth in residential programs.

Through this work, and while many providers of overnight care across the country remain unlicensed, Venture Academy became one of the first residential addiction treatment programs for youth not in care of the government to be licensed.

Similar to private schools that offer supports or specialize in students with learning challenges and behavioural issues, the program can be accessed directly by discerning parents ready to take the next step.

We take immense pride in having supported Canadian families from across the country over the past 20 years.

When families have nowhere else to turn, Venture Academy is there, providing the hope, care, and stability they need.

Venture Academy prioritizes transparency, feedback, and continuous improvement and measures success in many different ways with client feedback being core to those methods. Survey data from parents and youth who participated in the program between 2016 to 2024 found: ○ 99% of parents agreed or strongly agreed that their child was safe and well-supervised while in the program.

○ 99% of parents agreed or strongly agreed that their child’s emotional health had improved while their child was in the program.

○ 99% of parents felt their child benefitted from the program.

○ 95% of youth agreed or strongly agreed that they reduced or stopped behaviors that had caused concern.

○ 98% of youth agreed or strongly agreed their relationship with their family had improved.

○ 97% of youth agreed or strongly agreed that they had a positive overall experience during their time at Venture Academy.”