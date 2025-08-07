‘Really confusing’: N.S. forest restrictions leave public scrambling for what’s OK

Send this page to someone via email

It was a regular summer morning in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park on Wednesday, with joggers, walkers and tourists on the trails, despite a sweeping new provincial ban that restricts all travel into the woods across Nova Scotia.

The ban, introduced due to heightened wildfire risk from dry conditions, has left many park-goers confused about where they’re allowed to go.

Nancy Smith, a pedestrian out for a walk, told Global News, “I think people are confused about the roll-out and maybe wish that there had been a little more detail.”

“It’s still really confusing, are we closed? Are we not closed?” she said.

Unlike Shubie Park in Dartmouth, where pylons had been placed at the entrance, Point Pleasant Park had no visible signage warning visitors about the ban on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“I struggle to see how they’re going to be able to enforce this,” Smith added.

The province says those caught violating the burn or travel bans could face fines of up to $25,000. Enforcement is being carried out by conservation officers, the RCMP, and municipal police forces.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The restrictions are in effect until Oct. 15, unless rainfall improves conditions sooner.

In an late Wednesday update, HRM provided more clarification to what is accessible and what is not.

“Parks that are entirely woods are now fully closed. Examples of this include Admiral Cove, Hemlock Ravine and Shaw Wilderness Park,” the statement reads. “Parks with non-wooded areas remain open for use. Examples of this include the Halifax Common, the Dartmouth Common, Sullivan’s Pond – as well as municipal playgrounds, sports fields and ball diamonds.”

The release goes on to say Point Pleasant Park where Sailor’s Memorial Way is, remains open, but trails through the wooded areas are closed.

At Shubie Park, the campground, ballfield, Fairbanks Centre, pump track and supervised beach are open, but the trails, including all off-leash trail systems and the off-leash beach area, are closed.

For groups like Hike Nova Scotia, the ban has already forced cancellations.

Executive director Janet Barlow said several planned hikes and outdoor events have been postponed. “I’m happy to do it if it means that we’re not putting people at risk and we’re not putting our green space at risk,” Barlow said.

Story continues below advertisement

Others, like Linda Taggart from Hike Nova Scotia, say clearer communication is key. “When I came this morning there was no sign, so I proceeded to come in. If there had been a sign, I absolutely would’ve respected the rules.”

Provincial wildfire officials say the forest floor is critically dry, with plenty of organic fuel that could cause fires to ignite quickly and burn intensely.

“These fires can now ignite relatively easily, spread quickly in the right conditions, but they’re much more intense because so much fuel is available to burn,” said Scott Tingley with the Department of Natural Resources.

He says what’s needed now is several days of light to moderate rain, but with no precipitation in the immediate forecast, many are left simply hoping for relief.

“Let’s all pray for rain,” said Taggart.