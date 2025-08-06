Manitoba RCMP identify murder suspect, continue to investigate fatal Keeseekoowenin shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re on the lookout for a suspect in a fatal July 28 shooting on a First Nation south of Riding Mountain National Park.

Police said 52-year-old Frank La Forge, from Keeseekoowenin First Nation, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder in an incident that left a 33-year-old woman dead and a 26-year-old man in hospital.

La Forge is described by police as five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He’s believed to be in the Yellowhead area, but RCMP say he also has connections to Kamsack and Yorkton in Saskatchewan.

Anyone who spots La Forge is asked not to approach him, and instead to call 911. Anyone with information should call the Wasagaming RCMP detachment at 204-848-2695 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate and said they’re working to determine whether there are any additional suspects.