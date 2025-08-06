Menu

Crime

Man, 18, charged with dangerous driving after Ontario crash kills 1, injures 4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Police say a man is facing several charges in a weekend hit-and-run that killed one and injured four.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 on Sunday evening.

They say two SUVs collided head-on in Ballantrae, a community in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

OPP say a male driver died in the crash and all four passengers in his SUV were injured, including three children.

Police say the other driver left the scene, but they found and arrested him a short while later.

An 18-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, public mischief and failure to remain.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

