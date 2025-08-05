Menu

Trending Now

Crime

BB gun found after shooting at Sherwood Park RCMP detachment: ASIRT

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 2:17 pm
1 min read
A BB gun was recovered at the scene of a police shooting in the Strathcona County RCMP parking lot in Sherwood Park, Alta. on July 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A BB gun was recovered at the scene of a police shooting in the Strathcona County RCMP parking lot in Sherwood Park, Alta., on July 28, 2025. ASIRT
A BB gun was recovered after a suspected armed man found inside the secure parking lot of the Strathcona County RCMP detachment in Sherwood Park was shot by police.

On July 28 at 10:30 a.m., an RCMP officer spotted a man with what appeared to be a gun in the detachment’s gated, locked parking lot on the backside of the building, where police cruisers and other RCMP vehicles are secured.

There were about 40 and 50 staff on site — a mix of civilians and RCMP officers — so the detachment was put on lockdown.

The Strathcona County RCMP detachment in Sherwood Park, Alta. on Monday, July 28, 2025. View image in full screen
The Strathcona County RCMP detachment in Sherwood Park, Alta., on Monday, July 28, 2025. Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, in an update issued Tuesday, said the officer believed the man was in possession of a firearm and broadcast that information over the police radio.

“Several other officers entered the secure parking lot, located the man and provided verbal direction to the man. Four officers discharged their firearms, striking the man multiple times,” ASIRT said.

Police shooting in gated parking lot at Sherwood Park RCMP detachment
The Mounties then began providing first aid until EMS arrived, and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

ASIRT said the man remains in hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt during the police shooting.

A BB gun was recovered at the scene.

ASIRT is investigating the officers’ actions that led to the man being shot, while the RCMP is conducting an internal review of how a suspect got into the secure area.

A full ASIRT report on the shooting will come at a later date.

