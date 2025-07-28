Menu

Crime

Police shooting reported at RCMP detachment in Sherwood Park

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
An close up image of the side of a RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An close up image of the side of a RCMP vehicle. Global News
A shooting took place at the RCMP detachment in Sherwood Park, directly east of Edmonton, on Monday morning.

RCMP said the police shooting at the Strathcona County detachment resulting in a suspect being shot and taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

RCMP said there was no ongoing risk to the public.

No other details were available as of publishing, but RCMP said more information regarding the incident is anticipated later Monday.

More to come…

