Crime

Man injured in shooting outside Toronto karaoke bar

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 4, 2025 8:44 am
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police say a man has been injured in a shooting outside a North York karaoke bar.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Sparks Avenue for a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot. They said he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The man’s condition was not immediately clear.

Police said in a social media post the suspect fled before they arrived at the scene.

He was described as five-foot, four-inch tall man between 20 and 30 years old. Police said the suspect was thought to be slim and wore dark clothing.

The investigation continues.

