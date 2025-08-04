Man injured in shooting outside Toronto karaoke bar

Police say a man has been injured in a shooting outside a North York karaoke bar.
Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Sparks Avenue for a shooting.
Get breaking National news
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot. They said he was taken to hospital by paramedics.
The man’s condition was not immediately clear.
Police said in a social media post the suspect fled before they arrived at the scene.
He was described as five-foot, four-inch tall man between 20 and 30 years old. Police said the suspect was thought to be slim and wore dark clothing.
The investigation continues.
Comments