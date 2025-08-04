Man injured in shooting outside Toronto karaoke bar

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been injured in a shooting outside a North York karaoke bar.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Sparks Avenue for a shooting.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot. They said he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The man’s condition was not immediately clear.

Police said in a social media post the suspect fled before they arrived at the scene.

He was described as five-foot, four-inch tall man between 20 and 30 years old. Police said the suspect was thought to be slim and wore dark clothing.

The investigation continues.