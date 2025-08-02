Ledecky wins 800-metre freestyle at world swim championship, McIntosh takes bronze

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s Summer McIntosh took the bronze medal in the 800-metre freestyle at the world swim championship in a three-way duel to the finish.

The Toronto teenager, Olympic champion Katie Ledecky of the United States and Lani Pallister of the Australia battled from start to finish with Ledecky claiming her seventh world title in the distance.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McIntosh seeking a fourth straight gold medal in Singapore ran second to the American star before making her move on the final turn for a brief lead.

But Ledecky surged and delivered the knockout punch over the final 50 metres with Pallister closing fast behind her.

Ledecky finished in eight minutes, 5.62 seconds with Pallister less than four-tenths of a second behind. McIntosh touched the wall 1.67 seconds after Ledecky.

Montreal’s Ilya Kharun took bronze in the men’s 100-metre butterfly. Canada has now won eight medals at the world aquatics championships — seven in swimming and one in diving.