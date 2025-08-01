Man injured as police investigate serious motorcycle collision

See more sharing options

A man was taken to hospital after a serious collision involving a motorcycle and car.

It happened on Wednesday at the intersection of Powers Street and Redwood Avenue just after 5 p.m., when police say a motorcycle, driven by a 66-year-old man, collided with a Honda Civic.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in stable condition, suffering from a serious injury to his lower body.

Anybody with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the WPS Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.