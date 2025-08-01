8 horses found stabbed on Ontario farm in ‘disturbing act of animal cruelty’

See more sharing options

Niagara Regional Police say several horses were found injured with one dying, and an animal cruelty investigation has been launched.

Police said the incident happened at a horse boarding farm located near Buchner Road and Highway 140 in Welland, Ont.

Investigators said farm staff discovered that eight horses had sustained injuries “consistent with cuts or stab wounds” during a routine morning check.

One of the horses was found dead, police said.

Another horse was taken to an out-of-town veterinary hospital for emergency care, police said. The rest of the six horses were treated on site.

Niagara Police called the incident a “disturbing act of animal cruelty.”

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police.