Toronto police arrest 81-year-old woman in hit-and-run that killed scooter rider

Toronto police say they have arrested an 81-year-old woman in a hit-and-run that killed a scooter rider.
Police allege a white Mazda fatally struck a 64-year-old woman who was riding a kick scooter, then fled the scene in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area.
They say the scooter operator was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say they found the Mazda in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, roughly a kilometre from the collision site.
They say the suspect has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and dangerous operation.
Police say she was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
