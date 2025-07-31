Toronto police arrest 81-year-old woman in hit-and-run that killed scooter rider

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they have arrested an 81-year-old woman in a hit-and-run that killed a scooter rider.

Police allege a white Mazda fatally struck a 64-year-old woman who was riding a kick scooter, then fled the scene in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the scooter operator was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say they found the Mazda in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, roughly a kilometre from the collision site.

They say the suspect has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and dangerous operation.

Police say she was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.