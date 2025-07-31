Menu

Crime

Toronto police arrest 81-year-old woman in hit-and-run that killed scooter rider

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2025 4:54 pm
1 min read
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street near King Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street near King Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Toronto police say they have arrested an 81-year-old woman in a hit-and-run that killed a scooter rider.

Police allege a white Mazda fatally struck a 64-year-old woman who was riding a kick scooter, then fled the scene in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area.

They say the scooter operator was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say they found the Mazda in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, roughly a kilometre from the collision site.

Trending Now

They say the suspect has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and dangerous operation.

Police say she was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

