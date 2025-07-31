Out-of-control wildfire near Harrison Lake now 70 hectares in size

Send this page to someone via email

An out-of-control burning on the east side of Harrison Lake grew slightly overnight.

The Bear Creek wildfire is burning about 20 km north of Harrison Hot Springs. It was first spotted on Tuesday and is now mapped at 70 hectares in size.

Campers were evacuated from the area on Tuesday evening, and on Thursday, the Fraser Valley Regional District issued an evacuation alert for the North Cascade Bay area, south of the fire.

The alert covers the Cascade Peninsula Recreational Site.

Officials believe the fire was caused by human activity.

“We are asking people to stay out of the area where active wildfire operations are ongoing,” said fire information officer Julia Caranci.

“Specific to Harrison Lake, we ask the public to avoid and stay out of the area, north of the Cascade Peninsula and south of the Silver River.”

Two forest service roads, the Harrison East and Kookipi FSRs, have been closed due to the fire.

Their closure means the Cogburn and Bear Creek recreation sites are inaccessible.

The BC Wildfire Service has assigned two unit crews, five helicopters and a skimmer aircraft group to the fire.