‘Opportunistic theft’: Hamilton police charge woman in theft from Good Samaritan

Hamilton police have arrested a woman in connection with a theft that occurred during the chaotic aftermath of a fatal shooting in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

According to a police news release, on July 11, 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie was fatally shot in broad daylight near King Street East and James Street North.

As police and members of the public rushed to help, one Good Samaritan, who had stepped in to assist Sarkodie, became the victim of an “opportunistic theft,” the statement read.

Police say the individual’s purse, containing ID, bank cards and other valuables, was stolen from the scene.

After reviewing surveillance footage, analyzing bank activity and conducting interviews, investigators identified the suspect as a 35-year-old female from Hamilton.

The individual has been charged with theft, fraud, possession of stolen property, use and possession of credit cards and failing to comply with probation.

She was arrested without incident and remains in custody. Police say the incident highlights the contrast between the compassion shown by citizens during a crisis and those who choose to take advantage.

They thanked the individuals who assisted Sarkodie during the initial shooting and said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.