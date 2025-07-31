Menu

Canada

16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Dartmouth crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 10:18 am
1 min read
FILE - Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday night in Dartmouth. View image in full screen
FILE - Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday night in Dartmouth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

First responders were called to Main Street near Ridgecrest Crest at around 8:40 p.m., according to police.

The motorcyclist later died in hospital, and the occupants of the vehicle were treated by EHS at the scene.

The area was closed to vehicles and pedestrians for several hours as part of the investigation.

In a release, police said their thoughts are with the teen’s family and everyone affected by the incident.

