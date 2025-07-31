16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Dartmouth crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

First responders were called to Main Street near Ridgecrest Crest at around 8:40 p.m., according to police.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The motorcyclist later died in hospital, and the occupants of the vehicle were treated by EHS at the scene.

The area was closed to vehicles and pedestrians for several hours as part of the investigation.

In a release, police said their thoughts are with the teen’s family and everyone affected by the incident.