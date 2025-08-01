Simply Delicious Recipe: Pickled Raspberries

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, owner of McEwan Group, as he prepares pickled raspberries.
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 6 black pepper corns
- 1 pcs lemon peel
- 12 oz raspberries
Instructions
- Place 1-6 in a saucepan and bring to a boil remove and cool
- Once cool pour over raspberries and place in fridge for 1-2 hrs.
- Serve on salads or as a side to principal dish.
