Simply Delicious Recipe: Pickled Raspberries

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, owner of McEwan Group, as he prepares pickled raspberries.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  •  1 tbsp sugar
  •  1 tsp kosher salt
  •  6 black pepper corns
  •  1 pcs lemon peel
  • 12 oz raspberries

Instructions

  • Place 1-6 in a saucepan and bring to a boil remove and cool
  • Once cool pour over raspberries and place in fridge for 1-2 hrs.
  •  Serve on salads or as a side to principal dish.
