Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros ruled out for rematch against Argos

If the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are going to get back on track this week, it’ll be without their number one quarterback.

The Bombers’ struggling offence will not have their leader for the rematch against the Toronto Argonauts, as starting QB Zach Collaros has already been ruled out.

Collaros missed their only practice of the week on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s game, where the Bombers will be looking to end a three-game losing skid. Collaros couldn’t finish their last two games with what the team is calling a neck injury, but head coach Mike O’Shea does not expect him to be out for very long.

Collaros was originally hurt in the first half against the Calgary Stampeders and had to exit the game immediately. After practicing all last week, he started again in Saturday’s loss to Toronto. And while there was no noticeable injury, Collaros didn’t come out for the second half and finished the game on the sidelines.

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler replaced Collaros both times. O’Shea wouldn’t confirm his starting QB after Wednesday’s closed practice, but all signs point to Streveler with O’Shea still singing his praises.

“We like what he can do,” O’Shea told reporters on Wednesday. “We like his leadership. I mean, he steps in there and he’s a pro. He wants to do very well for his teammates. That part of it is so important to him, right? So, besides the fact that he’s fun to watch, he can make big plays.”

Terry Wilson is their other option at quarterback and Chase Artopoeus will likely dress as their third stringer.

Offensive lineman Stanley Bryant also won’t play on Friday as he’ll miss a third straight game with an ankle injury.

The Bombers have nine players with injuries on their official injury report. Running back Peyton Logan (thigh) and defensive lineman Jamal Woods (knee) will remain out of the lineup and receiver Kody Case also won’t play in their week nine matchup after suffering what appeared to be a pretty serious ankle injury against the Argos.

Long snapper Mike Benson (hip), offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool (ankle), and linebacker Enock Makonzo (elbow) are all listed as questionable to play. Offensive lineman Eric Lofton (knee) was a full participant on Wednesday and could be an option after missing the first six games of the season.

The Bombers host the Argos on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.