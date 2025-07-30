Menu

Crime

Grand jury indicts dad of slain Montreal girl for murder, accused pleads not guilty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
Montreal man charged with murder after 9-year-old daughter found dead in New York
A grand jury has indicted the father of a nine-year-old Montreal girl found dead in New York state for murder.

Luciano Frattolin appeared before Judge Tatiana Coffinger today in Elizabethtown, N.Y., and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.

Melina Frattolin, 9, was found drowned in a shallow pond on July 20 in Ticonderoga, N.Y., by the Vermont boundary.

Police have said Frattolin originally reported his daughter missing and potentially abducted, but officers determined the story to be false.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney confirmed that Frattolin’s case was presented to a grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment.

The 45-year-old Frattolin was remanded without bail and will return to court on Aug. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

