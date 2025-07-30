Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney to meet with cabinet on U.S. trade, Middle East

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2025 6:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney accuses Israel of violating international law'
Carney accuses Israel of violating international law
RELATED: Carney accuses Israel of violating international law
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting virtually with his cabinet today to discuss the state of trade negotiations with the U.S. and the situation in the Middle East.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade Dominic LeBlanc is in Washington today meeting with U.S. officials.

Click to play video: 'No word on Canada-U.S. trade deal progress, as Trump’s deadline nears'
No word on Canada-U.S. trade deal progress, as Trump’s deadline nears
Trending Now

Carney said Monday that Canada’s negotiations with the United States are in an “intense phase” after President Donald Trump clinched a critical agreement with the European Union.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump told reporters last week that Canada wasn’t a priority ahead of his Aug. 1 deadline to make trade deals.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East after the government announced Monday that it’s adding $30 million to its humanitarian funding for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and $10 million to “accelerate reform and capacity-building for the Palestinian Authority.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices