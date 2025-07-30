Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Violent offences by minors in Quebec tripled in 2024, data shows

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Big jump in serious crimes by minors in Quebec over past two years'
Big jump in serious crimes by minors in Quebec over past two years
WATCH: Big jump in serious crimes by minors in Quebec over past two years
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Data from the Crown prosecutor’s office for the last three years suggests that violent crime among minors in Quebec has increased.

The alarming figures are cause for concern among families and experts alike who say it’s further evidence that more resources for youth are badly needed.

For parents like Lynne Baudouy, whose family was affected by violence among minors, that number is troubling.

Her son, 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet, died following an altercation outside a school in Pointe-Claire in 2022 when he was stabbed.

Another teenager, also 16, was charged for his murder.

He was one of six minors in Quebec charged in 2022 with murder, according to the province’s Crown prosecutor’s office (DPCP).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The following year there were five. But in 2024, the number tripled to 17.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s concerning that there isn’t enough resources for youths,” Baudouy told Global News on Tuesday.

The Crown prosecutor’s office has since set up a team within their office of youth affairs to deal with homicides involving minors.

But those working with young people agree with Baudouy.

What’s needed, youth advocate Svens Telemaque told Global News, is more investment to keep young people involved in community groups or sports.

Trending Now

The data also shows an increase in the number of minors accused of other crimes, like carrying a concealed weapon or motor vehicle theft.

“We’re in danger of creating a lost generation,” said psychologist Dr. Myrna Lashley.

Experts told Global News they draw a direct link between the rise in youth crime and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of them hit puberty during COVID and were shut off from the usual support systems.

“When these kids were in schools, they would talk to teachers, peers, they would have discussions in groups, and none of that was there for them anymore,” Lashley said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices