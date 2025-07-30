Violent offences by minors in Quebec tripled in 2024, data shows

Send this page to someone via email

Data from the Crown prosecutor’s office for the last three years suggests that violent crime among minors in Quebec has increased.

The alarming figures are cause for concern among families and experts alike who say it’s further evidence that more resources for youth are badly needed.

For parents like Lynne Baudouy, whose family was affected by violence among minors, that number is troubling.

Her son, 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet, died following an altercation outside a school in Pointe-Claire in 2022 when he was stabbed.

Another teenager, also 16, was charged for his murder.

He was one of six minors in Quebec charged in 2022 with murder, according to the province’s Crown prosecutor’s office (DPCP).

The following year there were five. But in 2024, the number tripled to 17.

“It’s concerning that there isn’t enough resources for youths,” Baudouy told Global News on Tuesday.

The Crown prosecutor’s office has since set up a team within their office of youth affairs to deal with homicides involving minors.

But those working with young people agree with Baudouy.

What’s needed, youth advocate Svens Telemaque told Global News, is more investment to keep young people involved in community groups or sports.

The data also shows an increase in the number of minors accused of other crimes, like carrying a concealed weapon or motor vehicle theft.

“We’re in danger of creating a lost generation,” said psychologist Dr. Myrna Lashley.

Experts told Global News they draw a direct link between the rise in youth crime and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of them hit puberty during COVID and were shut off from the usual support systems.

“When these kids were in schools, they would talk to teachers, peers, they would have discussions in groups, and none of that was there for them anymore,” Lashley said.

