Homicide team probing ‘suspicious’ death of B.C. care home resident

Homicide investigators are now leading the probe into the suspicious death of a Lower Mainland care home resident.

Abbotsford police said they opened the investigation after two residents of Menno Home were taken to hospital experiencing medical emergencies of a “suspicious nature” on July 6.

One of the patients died four days later. The other patient survived, though police have not given an update on their condition.

On Tuesday, police said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had now taken the lead on the case.

In a statement to the families of its residents, Menno Home says it is “deeply concerned” with the situation, is fully supporting the investigation, and has implemented additional safety measures.