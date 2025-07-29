Menu

Crime

Homicide team probing ‘suspicious’ death of B.C. care home resident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Death of care home patient taken to Abbotsford hospital deemed ‘suspicious’'
Death of care home patient taken to Abbotsford hospital deemed ‘suspicious’
RELATED: Police are investigating after a care facility resident died under "suspicious" circumstances after being transferred to Abbotsford Regional Hospital. As Alissa Thibeault reports, another resident was taken to hospital under similar circumstances.
Homicide investigators are now leading the probe into the suspicious death of a Lower Mainland care home resident.

Abbotsford police said they opened the investigation after two residents of Menno Home were taken to hospital experiencing medical emergencies of a “suspicious nature” on July 6.

One of the patients died four days later. The other patient survived, though police have not given an update on their condition.

On Tuesday, police said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had now taken the lead on the case.

In a statement to the families of its residents, Menno Home says it is “deeply concerned” with the situation, is fully supporting the investigation, and has implemented additional safety measures.

