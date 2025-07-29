Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Nova Scotia, Ottawa announce four designated areas for offshore wind projects

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Municipalities, advocacy groups worried about N.S. wind turbine regulations'
Municipalities, advocacy groups worried about N.S. wind turbine regulations
Back in March, the Nova Scotia government changed regulations around wind turbines and how far they can be built from properties. For the municipalities directly impacted, as well as advocacy groups, the lack of communication has raised concerns. Angela Capobianco reports. – May 22, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia and federal governments have designated four areas off the province’s coast for offshore wind development.

The announcement follows public consultations on five offshore areas that had been proposed in March.

French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank, all located south of Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore, and Sydney Bight, northeast of Cape Breton, have been chosen.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kim Doane, with Nova Scotia’s Energy Department, says the fifth area under study — Western/Emerald Bank — was dropped for now because of its fish conservation zones and use by the military.

Doane says the province expects to issue a call for development bids by the end of this year with a goal of licensing five gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Trending Now

Premier Tim Houston has said he wants to make his province an “energy superpower” capable of producing 40 gigawatts of electricity.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices