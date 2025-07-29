Nova Scotia, Ottawa announce four designated areas for offshore wind projects

The Nova Scotia and federal governments have designated four areas off the province’s coast for offshore wind development.
The announcement follows public consultations on five offshore areas that had been proposed in March.
French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank, all located south of Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore, and Sydney Bight, northeast of Cape Breton, have been chosen.
Kim Doane, with Nova Scotia’s Energy Department, says the fifth area under study — Western/Emerald Bank — was dropped for now because of its fish conservation zones and use by the military.
Doane says the province expects to issue a call for development bids by the end of this year with a goal of licensing five gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.
Premier Tim Houston has said he wants to make his province an “energy superpower” capable of producing 40 gigawatts of electricity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.
