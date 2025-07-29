Ontario launching $260M round of funding for skills development

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has opened up applications for a $260-million round of funding to train workers.

Labour Minister David Piccini says the funds can be used for innovative projects in health care, manufacturing, construction and the automotive sector, among other skilled trades.

This is the sixth iteration of the skills development fund from Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government.

Piccini says the province plans to keep building as it continues its infrastructure push, with numerous highway, hospital and long-term care projects in the works.

Piccini has also announced the recipients of a $20-million investment that was part of the last round of skills funding, which includes money for youth, manufacturing and hospitality workers as well as for health care workers such as nurses.

Ford has pitched even more infrastructure projects going forward as a way to offset an economic downturn created by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.