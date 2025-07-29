Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Unsafe road conditions’ prompt closure of 400-series highway in Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
The eastbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed in Sarnia between Airport and Mandaumin roads at around noon on Monday, according to OPP. View image in full screen
The eastbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed in Sarnia between Airport and Mandaumin roads at around noon on Monday, according to OPP. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A major Ontario highway was closed on Monday due to “unsafe road conditions,” according to provincial police in Lambton County.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed in Sarnia between Airport and Mandaumin roads at around noon on Monday, according to OPP.

The highway remained closed as of Tuesday at 7 a.m., according to the Ontario 511 website.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The road closure is expected to remain in place for an extended period while crews work to safely to repair the road surface,” OPP said in a release. “Motorists are asked to plan an alternative route and allow for extra travel time.”

Police are advising drivers to get off the highway at Airport Road and follow a detour along London Line to Mandaumin Road before getting back on the highway.

Trending Now

Highway 402 runs between Sarnia and London, allowing travellers to reach the border crossing into Michigan.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP did not say how long the highway would be closed or what caused the closure, referring questions to the Ministry of Transportation.

Global News has reached out to the ministry for more information.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices