‘Unsafe road conditions’ prompt closure of 400-series highway in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A major Ontario highway was closed on Monday due to “unsafe road conditions,” according to provincial police in Lambton County.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed in Sarnia between Airport and Mandaumin roads at around noon on Monday, according to OPP.

The highway remained closed as of Tuesday at 7 a.m., according to the Ontario 511 website.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The road closure is expected to remain in place for an extended period while crews work to safely to repair the road surface,” OPP said in a release. “Motorists are asked to plan an alternative route and allow for extra travel time.”

Police are advising drivers to get off the highway at Airport Road and follow a detour along London Line to Mandaumin Road before getting back on the highway.

Highway 402 runs between Sarnia and London, allowing travellers to reach the border crossing into Michigan.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP did not say how long the highway would be closed or what caused the closure, referring questions to the Ministry of Transportation.

Global News has reached out to the ministry for more information.