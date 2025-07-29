Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP warranted in shooting man setting multiple homes ablaze in Gravenhurst: SIU

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 12:33 pm
1 min read
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has found that an Ontario Provincial Police officer did not commit a criminal offence when they fired a less-lethal firearm at a Gravenhurst man.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on April 4 in Severn Township.

Police were called to a residential neighbourhood after multiple homeowners reported a man setting fire to several homes and structures.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the SIU, one homeowner reported that the suspect was threatening residents in the area with a knife and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police say the suspect had been temporarily residing at a second home before the owner asked him to leave. He then reportedly set fire to that home, as well others, before police arrived.

The report says that when OPP officers arrived, the suspect was located in the yard of the second home, where attempts to negotiate his surrender were made.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The SIU says the officer, having reason to believe the man had a knife, shot him with an anti-riot weapon and a stun gun.

SIU director Joseph Martino found the use of the ARWEN made sense when the man refused to peacefully surrender and began to close the distance with the officers.

“Although believed uninjured, he had been taken to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) for examination,” the report reads.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices